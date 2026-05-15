Philadelphia Flyers re-sign goalie prospect Aleksei Kolosov to 1-year contract extension

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Danny Briere wasted little time getting back to business.

One day after Briere wrapped up exit interviews, the Flyers re-signed restricted free agent goalie Aleksei Kolosov to a one-year, $850,000 contract extension.

Kolosov appeared in four games last season with the Flyers but spent most of the 2025-26 campaign in the American Hockey League with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 24-year-old had a 15-21-2 record with two shutouts, a .298 goals against average and a career-best .895 save percentage with the Phantoms.

A 2021 third-round draft pick, Kolosov appeared in 17 games with 13 starts in 2024-25 with a 3.59 GAA and .867 save percentage. Last season, he allowed eight goals on 47 shots faced in four games with the Flyers.

Kolosov faces an uphill battle to factor into the Flyers' goaltending plans next season, but he could potentially compete for the backup job in training camp. At the very least, he figures to be a call-up option in case of injuries.

The Flyers made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in six seasons, and a major factor behind the revival was the emergence of goalie Dan Vladar. The Flyers signed Vladar on July 1, 2025, to a two-year contract with the intention of pairing him with Samuel Ersson in a tandem. Instead, Ersson struggled to start the season, and Vladar established himself as capable of being the starter.

By the end, the net was Vladar's alone, and it appears that the Flyers could look to extend the 28-year-old.

"He blew expectations out that we had on him," Briere told reporters Thursday.

Vladar came to the Flyers having never played more than 30 games in a regular season. Briere admitted he had worries about that, but that he would be a good partner with Ersson.

Vladar took over and earned the starting job by playing in a career-high 52 regular-season games with 51 starts and posting a 2.42 GAA and .906 save percentage. In the playoffs, he was even better. He had a 2.18 GAA and a .922 save percentage with two shutouts.

"Because of the way he played in the playoffs, he didn't slow down. He was just as good or even better in the playoffs," Briere said. "That was really exciting to see. It makes us believe that he could be the answer here for hopefully a few more years."

But one of the questions the Flyers face in the offseason is who will back up Vladar?

Ersson is a restricted free agent and is coming off two discouraging seasons. After showing promise in his rookie season with a 2.82 GAA and four shutouts in 51 games in 2023-24, he has a .878 save percentage and 3.13 GAA over the past two seasons.

Last season, Ersson's .870 save percentage was the second-worst among qualified NHL goalies. He was better after the Olympic break, winning six of his nine games, but it's unclear if the 2018 fifth-round pick will return as the backup.

"With Sam, we have to evaluate," Briere said. "It was a tough start for Sam, but we also have to give him credit. With the way he stuck with it, with the way he found a way to bounce back to win some really big games down the road to get into the playoffs, that was impressive. That wasn't easy."

"Look, Sam, first of all, he's a great teammate. The guys love him," Briere added. "He's been here for a while. We've invested a lot of years in him. We want to sit down and discuss, but he was a big part of this team this year, and we'll see where it leads."