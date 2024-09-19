Community remembers Philadelphia girl shot and killed, city's youngest victim of gun violence this year

A North Philadelphia community is in mourning after a 13-year-old girl was shot and killed Wednesday night inside a home.

Family members identified the girl as Alaysia Smith.

Police are still piecing together the moments that led to her death.

City data reveals Alaysia is the youngest person in the city to die of gun violence this year.

Data from the city comptroller's office shows about 13% of the city's shootings this year involve children under the age of 18.

Roscoe Bruce IV is Alaysia's uncle, and he said he constantly prayed she would never be a victim of gun violence.

"It's tough because she had so much potential," Bruce said. "She was a phenomenal dancer. She could act even though she didn't know that's what she was doing. She could act very well."

Jani Lee lives next to the house where the shooting happened, and she said she watched Alaysia grow up over the years.

"She was always dancing and playing around, laughing," Lee said. "I knew her since she was a kid so it's hard to believe."

Bruce said he wants everyone in Philadelphia to understand the pride his family has for Alaysia.

"Alaysia was a good kid. I know that's cliche. Everybody says that, but she was," Bruce said. "She was a great kid and just wrong place, wrong time, and we just going to miss her."

Philadelphia Police say the investigation into this case remains ongoing.