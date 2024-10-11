Philadelphia gospel singer drops new track to help get out the vote

Philly gospel singer drops new track to get voters to the polls

A young Philadelphia-born gospel singer is using his platform to help get out the vote.

AJ Evans is no stranger to CBS Philadelphia. We caught up with him after he released his first album "Not Too Young" as a high schooler in 2022.

Then he became a Stellar Gospel Music Award nominee in the category "Youth Project of the Year."

Now he's dropping a new track titled "Get Up, Go Vote."

Evans is a sophomore at the historically Black Howard University in Washington.

As a first-time voter, AJ is putting his gifts to use through his song.

"I haven't heard anybody do anything around voting," Evans said.

The young singer and songwriter is now focused on civic engagement as we are just weeks away from the 2024 presidential election.

"I wanted to look back to a time when we couldn't vote and where our voices weren't heard and having the right to vote now and break barriers," Evans said.

"Get Up, Go Vote" is on all streaming platforms.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a proud Howard graduate and next week she is expected to make an apperance at the school's homecoming.