Catching up with gospel artist AJ Evans after Stellar Award nomination

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Though local gospel artist AJ Evans didn't win a Stellar Gospel Music Award, he says his career is just getting started and it's an honor just to be nominated.

We caught up with AJ last month after his first album "Not Too Young" earned him a nomination for the Stellar Youth Project of the Year award.

He flew out to Las Vegas and was on the blue carpet meeting gospel celebrities.

"We got the experience and I feel like that was the most important part," Evans said. "It is a huge honor to be nominated for the Stellar Awards, especially for my first album. It just goes to show you that even though you are and you may be young, you can do anything that you strive to do if it's in the will of God."

Evans has been singing since he was a child and led the youth choir and praise team at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. His dad is the principal at Stearne Allen Elementary School in Frankford.

"We knew when he was born that he had a gift," Alphonso Evans Sr. said. "But you never realize what it's going to be until it actually happens."

AJ's next performance is Aug. 17 at the Dell Music Center, where he's opening for gospel favorites including CeCe Winans.