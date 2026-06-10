Philadelphia Eagles sign veteran A.J. Epenesa, who spent 6 seasons with Buffalo Bills

The Philadelphia Eagles added some depth to their defensive line Wednesday by signing A.J. Epenesa, who spent the last six seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Epenesa agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Browns in March worth up to $5 million, but the team opted out of finalizing the contract after the 27-year-old's physical, according to ESPN.

Epenesa was a second-round pick by the Bills in the 2020 NFL draft out of the University of Iowa.

Epenesa has played in 91 total games in his career, including 19 starts. He's recorded 135 total tackles, 24 sacks, and 53 quarterback hits.

In the 2025 season, Epenesa had 32 total tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. He's played in 17 playoff games over six seasons.

Epenesa adds even more depth to Philadelphia's edge rusher group, which includes Jonathan Greenard, Jaylx Hunt, Nolan Smith Jr. and Arnold Ebiketie.

The Birds also signed guard Michael Jordan and waived linebackers Chandler Martin and Isiah King Wednesday.