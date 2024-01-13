Eagles' A.J. Brown out for NFC Wild Card game against Buccaneers, Sirianni confirms

"We're not the team that we want to be right now," Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has been ruled out for Monday night's NFC Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nick Sirianni confirmed in a news conference Saturday.

Brown went down with a knee injury in the Week 18 game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

"It was going to be a stretch for A.J. to play," Sirianni said. "He did everything he possibly could to get himself ready. ... It's not looking like he's going to go, but he fought like crazy to try to do everything he could do to do so, which doesn't surprise me at all about A.J."

So who gets the looks when it's time to pass the ball on Monday night in Florida?

"It'll be different guys. ... One of the big strengths of our team is the pass catchers we have," Sirianni said, naming Dallas Goedert and wide receivers DeVonta Smith, Olamide Zaccheaus, Quez Watkins and Julio Jones and even throwing running back D'Andre Swift's name in the mix.

"Obviously you always miss the contributions that A.J. makes, he's a phenomenal player, but really excited about the opportunity," Sirianni said. "One reason we're in this game and in this position is because of the pass catchers that we have in addition to A.J. Brown."

AJ Brown being out is maybe the knockout punch. Been trying to be positive this whole week. Not sure if there’s any of that left now. — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) January 13, 2024

CBS Sports' Jeff Kerr says a key to Monday night's game will be whether the Eagles can get the run game going to counter Tampa's aggressive defense.

Safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown and guard Cam Jurgens also left the Giants game with injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also injured his finger, but he came back into the game.

Hurts was also a full participant in practice on Friday after not throwing the ball since Sunday.

Blankenship is making progress in his rehab and is more of a gametime decision, Sirianni said.