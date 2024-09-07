Teen charged in multiple shootings, killing Young Bag Chasers leader, Abdul Vicks, Philadelphia DA says

Saquon Barkley scores 3 TDs in Eagles' win over Packers in Brazil | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy was charged in connection with multiple deadly shootings, including one that killed rapper Abdul Vicks, the ringleader of the street gang, Young Bag Chasers, last month.

Aidan Waters, 16, was charged with two counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, nine counts of firearm violations and related charges for his alleged role in three shootings in August, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced Friday.

Krasner was joined by members of the DA's Office Homicide and Nonfatal Shootings Unit and Gun Violence Task Force as he detailed how investigators strung together Waters' alleged criminal footprint throughout August.

Waters is a member of the street gang, Fastbreak, according to Krasner.

On Sunday, Aug. 18 Waters and one other person were inside a stolen Hyundai Sonata, officials said, when they started shooting at a 43-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy near the 500 block of Sentner Street in Crescentville. Investigators gathered surveillance that captured the Hyundai involved on camera and recovered multiple fire cartridge casings at the scene.

The following morning at around 2:30 a.m., Waters was involved in a double shooting on the 200 block of East Duncannon Avenue in Olney where Marquise Sanders, 16, was killed and five others were injured, officials said.

Investigators said they found the same Hyundai was involved and more fire cartridge casings were recovered. Officials said the Hyundai was torched later that morning.

Just four days later, Vicks, 25, was shot and killed inside a car on the 100 block of West Olney Avenue. Philadelphia Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire later that afternoon where they found a stolen Kia Sportage on fire near the 6500 block of North 15th Street in Nicetown.

According to Krasner, investigators were notified and recovered multiple DNA swabs, fingerprints and fire cartridge casings from the car.

After obtaining a search warrant for Waters' home, officials said, police recovered several firearms and related gear.

Investigators said they were able to link Waters to the shootings through forensic examinations, surveillance videos and witness statements.

Krasner commended PPD's investigation and work with the Gun Violence Task Force on Friday.

"I also strongly urge parents across the city to check your children's bedrooms, bookbags, and other locations," Krasner said in a news release. "Help us get guns off the street and out of our children's lives. We all must work together to ensure that our youth aren't going down the wrong path."