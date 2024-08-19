Watch CBS News
1 teen killed, another injured in Philadelphia shooting, police say

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in Philadelphia's Olney section left one teen dead and another critically injured early Monday morning, police said. 

The shooting happened on the 200 block of East Duncannon Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Police said two 16-year-old boys were shot and taken to the hospital. 

One 16-year-old was shot in the head and taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead after initially being placed in extremely critical condition. 

The other 16-year-old was shot in his ear and left shoulder, according to police. He was taken to the hospital and placed in critical condition. 

Police said four suspects fled the scene of the shooting in an SUV. 

At least 26 shots were fired during the shooting, police said. Fired cartridge casings from different weapons were recovered from two different scenes at the 5100 block of North 3rd Street and the 200 block of East Duncannon Street.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation. 

