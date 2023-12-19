After holiday decorations vandalized in South Jersey, police seek more information

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police in South Jersey are trying to track down a group of vandals after multiple homeowners had their Christmas decorations knocked over and ripped out of the ground.

Police say home security video shows a real-life Grinch pulling candy cane lights out of the ground in front of a home and then running away.

Another video captures someone attempting to kick a snowman staked in a yard while two other suspects launch lighted Christmas balls across the grass.

Harrison Township Police say five homes with Christmas decorations were all hit in less than an hour Thursday night. The incidents happened about a mile apart from one another, and police believe they're all connected.

"They ransacked it...looked like someone stomping on it," Sam Guerrero, whose decorations were vandalized, said.

Guerrero said he and his wife were at their home on Woodline Court in Mullica Hill Thursday night when a neighbor called, letting him know the Santa Claus and reindeer decorations lit up in his front yard were both kicked to the ground.

"Who would do that? It's Christmas. It's supposed to be a giving and happy moment for everybody and I was disappointed," Guerrero said.

"They're just basically young punk kids running up to the Christmas lights and ripping them out and kicking the different decorations and running off and speeding away in two different vehicles," Police Chief Ronald Cundey said.

The chief also said security cameras captured a white pickup truck and a car with a headlight out driving away.

"You're damaging other people's hard work and property," he said. "It's not a good prank."

With only days until Christmas, Guerrero said he's not looking to press charges but wants those responsible to apologize.

"I hope kids can really learn from this that you shouldn't be doing something like that, it's Christmas," he said.

The chief is asking anyone else with damage to report it to the police station, and he's encouraging neighbors to review their home security cameras hoping it helps identify who is responsible for the vandalism.

"Make it right to these families who put the time and effort in to bring holiday cheer to their neighborhood and everyone around," he said.