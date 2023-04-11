Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia's 1st-ever Africatown Restaurant Week underway

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

12 Southwest Philadelphia establishments participating in city's first "Africa Town" restaurant week
12 Southwest Philadelphia establishments participating in city's first "Africa Town" restaurant week 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're already thinking ahead to lunch, a dozen restaurants in Southwest Philadelphia want you to check out the city's first Africatown Restaurant Week.

The owners of the restaurants showed us some of the food they will be serving through April 16.

Cuisines include Ethiopian, West African, Jamaican and more.

The restaurants are offering 15% off on orders of $20 or more.

The restaurants participating

  • La Baobab Restaurant
  • ECOWAS African & American Restaurant
  • African Small Pot
  • Jam Rock Jamaican Restaurant
  • Sahara African Food
  • Le Mandingue Restaurant
  • Abyssinia
  • Taste is yours
  • Ackee Tree Restaurant
  • Four Seasons Café
  • Pete's Piza
  • Youma Restaurant
CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 8:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.