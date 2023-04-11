Philadelphia's 1st-ever Africatown Restaurant Week underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're already thinking ahead to lunch, a dozen restaurants in Southwest Philadelphia want you to check out the city's first Africatown Restaurant Week.

The owners of the restaurants showed us some of the food they will be serving through April 16.

Cuisines include Ethiopian, West African, Jamaican and more.

The restaurants are offering 15% off on orders of $20 or more.

The restaurants participating

La Baobab Restaurant

ECOWAS African & American Restaurant

African Small Pot

Jam Rock Jamaican Restaurant

Sahara African Food

Le Mandingue Restaurant

Abyssinia

Taste is yours

Ackee Tree Restaurant

Four Seasons Café

Pete's Piza

Youma Restaurant