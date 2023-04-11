Philadelphia's 1st-ever Africatown Restaurant Week underway
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you're already thinking ahead to lunch, a dozen restaurants in Southwest Philadelphia want you to check out the city's first Africatown Restaurant Week.
The owners of the restaurants showed us some of the food they will be serving through April 16.
Cuisines include Ethiopian, West African, Jamaican and more.
The restaurants are offering 15% off on orders of $20 or more.
The restaurants participating
- La Baobab Restaurant
- ECOWAS African & American Restaurant
- African Small Pot
- Jam Rock Jamaican Restaurant
- Sahara African Food
- Le Mandingue Restaurant
- Abyssinia
- Taste is yours
- Ackee Tree Restaurant
- Four Seasons Café
- Pete's Piza
- Youma Restaurant
