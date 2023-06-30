CEO of healthcare company reflects on how Affirmative Action changed his life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A divided Supreme Court has struck down Affirmative Action in college admissions. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that colleges can no longer take race into consideration.

With that decision, some are looking back at how the policy helped them achieve their goals of higher education.

As Joe Watkins flips through photo albums filled with past memories of his college career, he can't help but reflect on how he says Affirmative Action changed his life.

"With the help of Affirmative Action and people who wanted to level the playing field I got a scholarship," Watkins, a former White House aide, said.

It was a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania where Watkins not only ran track and field but also was on the basketball team.

After that, Watkins continued learning at Princeton Theological Seminary.

But even before reaching higher education, Watkins was the second highest-performing student in his predominantly White high school.

"Even with great scores, I wasn't assured I'd be admitted to any college that I had applied to, which is a sad thing when you consider it, and so, that's how hard it was just a few, couple of decades ago," Watkins said.

Those challenges didn't stop him from accomplishing a long resume that includes being an aide to President George H.W. Bush., a TV political commentator and now a CEO of his own healthcare company.

Watkins says Thursday's Supreme Court decision to end Affirmative Action is a step backward.

"I'm not surprised by the decision, but that shouldn't diminish its impact to people of color, our colleges and universities should reflect our population," Watkins said.

Watkins says that the future population's opportunity when it comes to accessing higher education is now in the hands of each individual college and university.

"Time will tell whether or not schools themselves will do the right thing and fight for what's best for everybody," Watkins said.

Watkins hopes the policy reversal, rather than dissuading students, empowers them to further fight for their future just like he did.