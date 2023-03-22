Help Adventure Aquarium pick name for new blue penguin chick
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - One of the smallest new additions at Adventure Aquarium in Camden finally has a name!
CBS News Philadelphia showed you pictures of the little blue penguin chick after he was born last month. Now we know his name -- it's Tater Tot.
The name works well with his dad, Spud.
But that's not the only new baby at the aquarium. Another little blue penguin chick was born 10 days after Tater Tot.
Adventure Aquarium wants your help picking his name. Here are the choices:
- Irwin
- Heath
- Taz
- Ralph
You have until March 30 to cast your vote.
