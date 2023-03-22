Watch CBS News
Help Adventure Aquarium pick name for new blue penguin chick

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) - One of the smallest new additions at Adventure Aquarium in Camden finally has a name!

CBS News Philadelphia showed you pictures of the little blue penguin chick after he was born last month. Now we know his name -- it's Tater Tot.

03-09-23-tator-tot-4.jpg
Tater Tot  Adventure Aquarium

The name works well with his dad, Spud.

But that's not the only new baby at the aquarium. Another little blue penguin chick was born 10 days after Tater Tot.

unnamed-chick-2-11.jpg
New unnamed chick  Adventure Aquarium

Adventure Aquarium wants your help picking his name. Here are the choices: 

  • Irwin
  • Heath
  • Taz
  • Ralph

You have until March 30 to cast your vote.

