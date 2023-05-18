Watch CBS News
Name-your-own-fee adoption event at Philadelphia animal welfare society PAWS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia animal welfare society PAWS is hoping to make cat adoptions easier and more affordable with its name-your-own-fee adoption event.

Now through May 31st, you can name your own price for any cat over 6 months old.

PAWS says they have hundreds of cats up for adoption. 

To see the cats or to learn more about fostering you can visit phillypaws.org.

