Name-your-own-fee adoption event at Philadelphia animal welfare society PAWS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia animal welfare society PAWS is hoping to make cat adoptions easier and more affordable with its name-your-own-fee adoption event.
Now through May 31st, you can name your own price for any cat over 6 months old.
PAWS says they have hundreds of cats up for adoption.
To see the cats or to learn more about fostering you can visit phillypaws.org.
