Teen shot while playing video games with friends in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a teenager through a window in Frankford as he played video games with his friends early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue in the city's Frankford neighborhood just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a person with a gun. After arriving, investigators said they discovered a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the back.

Police brought the teen to Temple University Hospital, where he is said to be stable.

CBS News Philadelphia

Investigators believe the 17-year-old was playing video games with his friends when someone fired several shots through the front living room window, hitting the teen.

Police have yet to make an arrest in the case. The motive is unclear at this time.

The Shooting Investigation Group is overseeing the case.