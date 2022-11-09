Accused gunman shot by SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth Streets, just before 8 a.m.
Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.
Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition.
The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.