Accused gunman shot by SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth Streets, just before 8 a.m.

Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.

Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition.

The SEPTA police officer was not injured.