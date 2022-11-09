Watch CBS News
Accused gunman shot by SEPTA officer in South Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a shooting in South Philadelphia on Tuesday. Police say 20-year-old Sahmyra Garcia was shot multiple times and killed near Broad and Ellsworth Streets, just before 8 a.m.

Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.  

Investigators say a SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspected shooter is in custody, and in stable condition.

The SEPTA police officer was not injured.   

CBS3 Staff
First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

