Gunman shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a gunman was shot by SEPTA police in South Philadelphia. Philadelphia police say a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot 10 times throughout her body near Broad and Ellsworth Streets just before 8 a.m. Tuesday. 

Around 8:30 a.m., a SEPTA police officer shot the 41-year-old suspect, striking him twice in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital and placed in stable condition. 

The weapon was recovered and an arrest was made. 

The SEPTA police officer was not injured. 

First published on November 8, 2022 / 10:24 AM

