Meet the "Mifflin Muffin Crew" — over 30 cats rescued in South Philadelphia

Over 30 cats were rescued from a home in South Philadelphia last week after their owner died, according to ACCT Philly.

The animal shelter says the Philadelphia Fire Department discovered the cats after being called to the home on Mifflin Street.

In a social media post, ACCT Philly wrote, "Upon arrival, they discovered an overwhelming and unexpected situation: 30–50 cats believed to be living in the home. They reached out to us for assistance, and we immediately stepped in. We understand this situation is difficult to see and read. It serves as a reminder that life can be complex and layered in ways we may not always understand. We kindly ask for your compassion and respect for the grieving family members during this challenging time."

The cats, which the shelter calls the "Mifflin Muffin Crew," received medical evaluations and are now ready for adoption.

If you'd like to adopt one of the cats, visit ACCT Philly at 111 W. Hunting Park Ave. between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Before you go, you can fill out an adoption application form online.