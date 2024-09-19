Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty Philadelphia officer injured after accidental shooting in locker room, police say

By Taleisha Newbill, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police officer injured after accidental shooting in locker room
Philadelphia police officer injured after accidental shooting in locker room 00:30

An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer was accidentally shot inside the 25th District building in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police said an off-duty officer's gun discharged and grazed another off-duty officer in the left leg around 4:25 p.m. inside the men's locker room at the district on Whitaker Avenue.

Police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia the accidental shooting happened when the officer dropped his gun.

The officer who was shot was taken to Temple University Hospital by police for treatment. The injured officer is expected to be OK.

Taleisha Newbill

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.