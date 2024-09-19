Off-duty Philadelphia officer injured after accidental shooting in locker room, police say

An investigation is underway after an off-duty officer was accidentally shot inside the 25th District building in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon, police say.

Police said an off-duty officer's gun discharged and grazed another off-duty officer in the left leg around 4:25 p.m. inside the men's locker room at the district on Whitaker Avenue.

Police sources tell CBS News Philadelphia the accidental shooting happened when the officer dropped his gun.

The officer who was shot was taken to Temple University Hospital by police for treatment. The injured officer is expected to be OK.