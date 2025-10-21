Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Route 38 in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, police say

A woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 38 eastbound in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Tuesday morning, police said.

Mount Laurel police said the crash involved a sedan and two trucks on Route 38 eastbound at Mount Laurel Road, near Marter Avenue, just after 8 a.m. Police closed the eastbound lanes on Route 38 as they investigated the crash, leading to significant traffic delays. The road has since reopened, police announced.

The woman killed in the crash was a Mount Laurel resident, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.