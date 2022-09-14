3 Philadelphia City Council members to announce package of abortion rights bills

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia City Council members will announce a package of abortion rights bills. The bills reportedly are designed to protect abortion access, protect patients' providers and anyone seeking reproductive care in the city.

Councilmembers Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks will announce the bill on Wednesday.

On Capitol Hill, Sen. Lindsey Graham is proposing a nationwide abortion ban. The bill would ban abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Graham's bill makes exceptions in case of rape, incest or if the mother's health is in danger.