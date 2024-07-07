Bensalem man charged with murder for killing man near Bucks Meadows Apartments, police say

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bensalem man is charged with first-degree murder for allegedly killing a man behind the Bucks Meadows Apartments Saturday evening, police said.

Abel Mendoza-Ramirez, 31, allegedly shot and killed 40-year-old Jose Miguel Tenorio-Ruiz after the two got into a physical fight just before 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the Bensalem Police Department.

Mendoza-Ramirez is charged with murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, criminal homicide and possession of an instrument of crime, police said.

Investigators said Mendoza-Ramirez allegedly grabbed a semi-automatic handgun from his car after the two got into a fight and tucked it in his waistband. The 31-year-old then allegedly fired two rounds at the ground near Tenorio-Ruiz, leading the 40-year-old to try and take the weapon.

Mendorza-Ramirez fired in response, police said, hitting Tenorio-Ruiz in the stomach. The 31-year-old then jumped into his Ford van and drove off.

Authorities responded to Bucks Meadows Apartments, located at 3131 Knights Road in Bensalem, for a report of a shooting shortly after. Police performed life-saving measures when they found Tenorio-Ruiz lying by the rear parking lot, suffering from the gunshot wound.

The 40-year-old was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by emergency medical services where he later died, police said.

Investigators spoke to witnesses at the apartment complex and were able to identify Mendoza-Ramirez as a suspect. Police said they gave a description of the 31-year-old and his Ford van to surrounding police departments.

Less than an hour after the police received the initial report detailing the shooting at Bucks Meadows, a Newtown Township officer spotted the Ford van and conducted a traffic stop. Police said Mendoza-Ramirez was taken into custody by the officer in the area of 600 Newtown Yardley Road.

Mendoza-Ramirez was taken to the Bucks County Correctional Facility without bail, according to police.