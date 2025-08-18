Former Penn State Abington student surrenders himself to police for alleged rape, U.S. Marshals say

A former Penn State Abington student accused of raping another student in September 2024 surrendered himself to police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshals identified the former student as 19-year-old Abdul-Jabril Cooper and said they were actively searching for him.

Cooper, who has since unenrolled from Penn State Abington, was charged with allegedly raping a woman in his campus apartment, according to the U.S. Marshals.

The U.S. Marshals said Cooper surrendered himself to Penn State University police at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office issued a warrant for rape charges against Cooper on July 16, a news release from the U.S. Marshals on Monday said.

Penn State University police and the U.S. Marshals had previously given Cooper the chance to turn himself in, but he had declined, the news release sent Monday said.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Crimes Fugitive Task Force, Penn State University police and the Montgomery County DA's Office all worked on the search for Cooper.