Man charged in connection with 2 sexual assaults in Point Breeze

Philadelphia police arrested and charged a man for sexually assaulting two people within a matter of hours of each other.

On Monday, police identified the man as Abdul Ford, 22, of Philadelphia's Point Breeze neighborhood. Ford is charged with rape, sexual assault and other related charges, police said.

Investigators allege that at around 10:50 p.m. Sunday, Ford grabbed the first victim from behind while they were walking on the 1600 block of Point Breeze Avenue. Police said that Ford allegedly sexually assaulted the victim before they were able to get away from him.

Then just a few short hours later at around 1:30 a.m. Monday, another sexual assault happened in Point Breeze on the 2000 block of Wharton Street.

Ford is accused of grabbing another victim while they were walking, sexually assaulting them, and taking their phone, investigators said.

The phone was tracked down to the 1300 block of South 22nd Street where police arrested Ford.

Police did not immediately provide a mugshot for Ford.