Six dogs abandoned at Bucks County dog park, Morrisville Borough Police say

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Morrisville Borough Police posted photos to the department's Facebook page Saturday after they say six dogs were abandoned and left inside the fence at the Morrisville Dog Park.

"It looked like they were abandoned, they didn't have any leashes, and they didn't have any identification on them," said Arta Szathmary, who brings her dog, Louie, to the dog park every day.

Szathmary spotted the six dogs with no owner and said they appeared healthy and friendly.

"It's a shame somebody would abandon creatures to all of us that come to the dog park, these are parts of our family and couldn't leave them anywhere," Szathmary said.

According to police, the person who left the dogs also taped a note to the park's sign saying the dogs were rescued from a woman because she has too many dogs and ran out of food. The note also said the person brought the animals to their apartment, but dogs were not allowed and thought the park was the safest place to put them.

Morrisville Borough Police Department Facebook page

"It's sad because it is something where there's so many questions about it," said Sarah Barnett, the executive director of ACCT Philly, a shelter in North Philadelphia.

Barnett said across the Delaware Valley, many shelters are seeing a growing number of animals being abandoned for a variety of reasons, but many times because of the cost of caring for an animal. Barnett advised don't wait until it's a crisis, contact your local rescue, shelter or police department for resources to help keep the pet in your home.

"If you're struggling a little bit now, now is when to get the help," Barnett said. "The more time you can give an organization to help you the more likely they are going to be able to be successful in helping you."

Morrisville Police told CBS News Philadelphia three dogs left at the dog park were adopted on the spot, and the three others were taken to the Bucks County SPCA in New Hope.

"I hope they find their forever home where they can live out their life safely and happily," Szathmary said.