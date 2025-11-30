Part of I-95 North in Philadelphia to close overnight as CAP project work continues

Part of I-95 North in Philadelphia will be closed overnight this week.

The highway is set to close between Exit 20 (Washington Avenue/Columbus Boulevard) and Exit 22 (Central Philadelphia/Callowhill Street), PennDOT announced.

The highway will be closed overnight Monday into Tuesday through Thursday night into Friday morning.

Closures will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the closure, drivers will be directed to use the Washington Avenue/Columbus Boulevard exit and turn left onto Columbus Boulevard to access the ramp to northbound I-95 at Summer Street.

Officials say drivers should allow extra time for delays and backups.

The closure is for line striping operations and barrier removal. The work is part of the I-95 CAP project, a plan to cover part of the road with a park that connects Old City and the Delaware River Waterfront.