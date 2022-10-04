9-year-old student injured in Camden County hit-and-run: Police
BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) Police in Camden County have released images of a truck they believe struck a 9-year-old girl in front of a school. The hit-and-run took place Monday morning in the area of Ethel M. Burke Elementary School in Bellmawr.
Police say the truck pictured should have a broken rear window and damaged bumper.
The student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.
Anyone with information on this truck is asked to call Bellmawr police.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.