9-year-old student injured in Camden County hit-and-run: Police

BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) Police in Camden County have released images of a truck they believe struck a 9-year-old girl in front of a school. The hit-and-run took place Monday morning in the area of Ethel M. Burke Elementary School in Bellmawr.

Police say the truck pictured should have a broken rear window and damaged bumper.

The student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and released.

Anyone with information on this truck is asked to call Bellmawr police.