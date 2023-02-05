Watch CBS News
9-year-old Bucks County boy graduates high school

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Graduating high school is a big accomplishment and one Bucks County boy's graduation is making history.

Nine-year-old David Balogun received his diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School in Harrisburg after taking classes remotely.

He loves science and computer programming and credits a number of favorite teachers for his success.

While David's parents have advanced degrees, they say raising a young son with extraordinary intellectual gifts is challenging.    

"He's a 9-year-old with a brain that just has the capacity to understand and comprehend a lot of concepts that's beyond his years and sometimes beyond my understanding," Ronya Balogun, David's mother, said.

David has also ambitious goals for the future.

"I want to be an astrophysicist and I want to study black holes and supernovas," he said.

After completing a semester at Bucks County Community College, the family is now looking at colleges and universities across the country.

David is also working to earn his black belt in martial arts.

First published on February 5, 2023 / 10:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

