76ers' James Harden, foundation helped families in need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 76ers' star James Harden and his foundation helped brighten the holiday for families in need. The event took place on Saturday at the Walmart in South Philadelphia for Operation Holiday Help.

10 families were surprised to receive $2,000 in rent assistance and a $1,000 shopping spree at the store.

These families have dealt with fires, death, illnesses, and other hardships.

Harden donated $10,000 to this cause and the non-profit organization Unity in the Community selected the families.

December 17, 2022

