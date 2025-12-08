Florida man dies in crash on I-676 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police say

A 27-year-old Florida man died in a crash on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Interstate 676 eastbound near 11th Street in Center City, according to state police.

A Florida man died in a crash on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said. CBS News Philadelphia

State police said a utility truck stopped in the center lane due to traffic, and the 27-year-old from Florida crashed his dark gray Toyota Corolla into the rear of the truck at a high rate of speed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash forced I-676 to close for a brief time, but it has since reopened.