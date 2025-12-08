Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida man dies in crash on I-676 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania State Police say

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Read Full Bio
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Add CBS News on Google

A 27-year-old Florida man died in a crash on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Interstate 676 eastbound near 11th Street in Center City, according to state police. 

12vo-vine-street-expressway-crash-transfer-frame-1149.jpg
A Florida man died in a crash on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia Monday morning, Pennsylvania State Police said. CBS News Philadelphia

State police said a utility truck stopped in the center lane due to traffic, and the 27-year-old from Florida crashed his dark gray Toyota Corolla into the rear of the truck at a high rate of speed. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash forced I-676 to close for a brief time, but it has since reopened.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue