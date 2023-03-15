Watch CBS News
58-year-old woman dead after West Philly hit-and-run: police

By Taleisha Newbill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was pronounced dead Tuesday night after being hit by a speeding car in West Philadelphia, police say.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene of the intersection of 49th Street & Lancaster Avenue around 8:18 p.m. Officials say the woman was hit by a white car that was speeding.

There are no arrests at this time.

