5 young women preparing for friend's wedding killed in car crash: "The bright stars of our community"

Community mourns five friends killed in high-speed Minneapolis crash Community mourns five friends killed in high-speed Minneapolis crash 02:02

Five young women were killed in south Minneapolis Friday night when, authorities said, a speeding driver hit the vehicle they were in. All five were inseparable and were out together preparing for a friend's wedding slated for the next day, CBS Minnesota and the station's Adam Duxter report.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said a state trooper saw a speeding driver on an interstate around 10:15 p.m. but the vehicle got off before the trooper could stop it, then ran a red light and hit the other vehicle at an intersection.

CBS News

"These were individuals who had a bright future," said Dar Al Farooq Center Mosque Director Khalid Omar. "We're talking about the pearls. We're talking about the bright stars of our community."

"We haven't seen a tragedy of five young individuals who passed away at the scene at an incident like this," Omar added. "We've never seen something like that before."

The speeding vehicle kept going but was caught by police, who think the driver may have been impaired, CBS Minnesota says.

The Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center identified the victims as Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade, Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi and Siham Adam. A fundraiser has been started for their families, the center said.

From left to right: Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, Siham Adam, 19, Sabiriin Ali, 17 Dar Al Farooq Center

Ali, 17, had just graduated from Edina High School and was planning to attend the University of Minnesota. Gesaade, 20, was about to start her junior year at the University of Minnesota Rochester. Abdikadir, 20, attended Normandale College. Adam, 19, attended the U of M. Hersi, 19, attended Minneapolis College.

A small memorial grew at the scene the next morning.

These are the victims of the fatal accident in South Minneapolis Friday night:



(L) Sahra Gesaade, Age 20, of Brooklyn Center - a student at U of M Rochester.

(R) Salma Abdikadir, Age 20, of St. Louis Park - a Sunday School teacher and Normandale Community College Student. pic.twitter.com/LikErzLL0F — Adam Duxter (@AdamDuxter) June 18, 2023

"Losing anyone, that's a tragedy. But losing five young people at the same time is something that is very hard to process," said Omar.

City Councilmember Jamal Osman said he is frustrated and hurt that the driver of the other car tried to flee before he was arrested.

"This kind of reckless behavior from an individual - who survived. Who took five girls who had their future away. We want justice for these girls," he said.

Police have yet to name the person responsible. The crash remains under investigation.