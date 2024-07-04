Fireworks can trigger anxiety and flashbacks for military veterans. The VA has tips for coping this 4th of July.

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- For many of us, the brighter the sky and louder the boom, the better. Fireworks are a long-standing July Fourth tradition, but celebrating our country can be a source of stress for some of our nation's heroes.

Kings Highway in downtown Haddonfield was lined with people and pets dressed in red, white and blue Thursday morning. People came to watch the parade which featured military veterans, antique cars and musicians.

Rosario Licciardello, a longtime reenactor, led the way dressed as a town crier.

"First of all, it's fun, it's also a reflection of our pride in our country, our history. Town criers were a big part, before TV, before radio, they gave the news to the people," Licciardello said.

There were people block after block in the historic borough waving American flags and basking in patriotism. The ambience of the holiday sometimes makes it easy to forget that behind the fun and festivities are veterans who fought for our freedom.

Bryan Dunn, a U.S. Army Veteran walked alongside other veterans in Haddonfield's Independence Day parade. He said he was a helicopter pilot and part of the initial invasion in Iraq. Although it's lessened over time, to this day, he says the sound of fireworks can startle him.

"When I first came home I found myself to be highly anxious and hyper-aware within very large crowds," Dunn said.

The VA has an entire website dedicated to helping veterans cope and prepare for fireworks because the loud sounds and flashing lights can trigger bad memories of combat.

"I've been home for quite some time but I do understand if loud noises can sound like gun shots, you'd be amazed at how similar they can sound, especially at certain distances and types," Dunn said.

Tips from the VA include focusing on the present, consider bringing earplugs, and talking with someone about your anxiety ahead of the event.