40,000 runners hit the pavement at 47th annual Broad Street Run: "Philly vibes all the way"

It was a cloudy and chilly Sunday morning, but the weather didn't stop some 40,000 people from participating in the 47th annual Broad Street Run.

The 10-mile race began in North Philadelphia and ended at the Navy Yard, where family and friends cheered on runners as soon as they crossed the finish line.

"Amazing race [and] amazing people," said Matthew Todd of Cherry Hill, New Jersey. "Philly vibes all the way."

Todd says he beat his time from last year by two minutes. However, it didn't matter how he finished; Todd wanted to prove to himself that he could do it again and show others that anything is possible.

"Every human being has a story about themselves, sometimes it's negative. Every time we run, I get to burn a page in that book and know that I am special and can do hard things," he said.

The Broad Street Run is the largest 10-mile race in the country.

At Mile 9, aka the "Mission Mile," spectators lined up to cheer and pay tribute to cancer survivor and runners who have been affected by cancer.

Anna Fineberg ran the race with the American Cancer Society's "Team Determination" to honor her late mother, who passed away from cancer last year.

"It will be really emotional and also really special," she said minutes before taking off. "Running with a purpose gives you wings, you know."

Forty-thousand runners and 40,000 different stories. A reminder that the Broad Street Run is more than a race, but a place where people can connect and come together.

Who won the 2026 Broad Street Run?

The fastest runners at the 47th Broad Street Run made it from North Philadelphia to the Navy Yard in well under an hour, and two course records were broken this year.

Joshua Izewski was the first male runner across the finish line with a course record-setting time of 45:08:33. Izewski, a Pennsylvania native, was also the first-place finisher in the 2025 race.

Tessa Barrett had the fastest female time of 52:24.34.

Runner Winter Parts set a course record in the non-binary group with a time of 52:04.39, and Tony Nogueira was the first male wheelchair finisher with a time of 38:46.61.

A full list of runner times and results are posted on the Broad Street Run website.

When will Broad Street reopen?

Broad Street will reopen as the road is cleared and serviced.

The race began around 7 a.m. Sunday, and the City of Philadelphia says it expects the entire 10-mile course to reopen by noon.