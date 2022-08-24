4 people stabbed during fight outside Levittown elementary school, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police in Falls Township say four people were stabbed during a fight outside of a Levittown elementary school on Tuesday night. The stabbing happened around 11:45 p.m. outside of Penn Valley Elementary School.

The victims were males and females ranging in age from 17 to 24. Police say two of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, but are expected to survive.

Two others suffered serious injuries but were treated and released.

After the fight, police say there was a drive-by shooting at a home on Willow Drive. Nine shots were fired, but no one was injured.

It's unclear how the incident started at this time and police say no one is cooperating.