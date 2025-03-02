Watch CBS News
Crime

4 suspects steal $19K in cash, $25K worth of jewelry in Northeast Philadelphia home invasion, police say

By Tom Ignudo

CBS Philadelphia

Four armed men in ski masks stole $19,000 in cash, $25,000 worth of jewelry and five iPhones during a home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday morning, police said. 

The incident happened on the 3200 block of Cottman Avenue in the city's Mayfair neighborhood at around 5:15 a.m., according to police. 

Police said four men between 20 and 30 years old held five people inside the home at gunpoint, including a 15-year-old boy, a 25-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man. One of the suspects was wearing a green coat, while the other three were in black coats.

Nobody was injured during the home invasion, police said. So far, no arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

