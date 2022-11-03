3 new millionaires in NJ, Powerball jackpot continues to rise
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. The jackpot rolled over again after no one hit it on Wednesday night.
No tickets were sold for the top prize of $1.2 billion, but there are three new millionaires waking up in New Jersey Thursday morning.
The winners in New Jersey matched all the numbers except the Powerball.
One ticket was worth $2 million and two others were worth $1 million.
Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing: 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball number is 23.
Powerball officials say no winning tickets for the jackpot means Saturday night's drawing will be at least an estimated $1.5 billion, just short of the record grand prize won in 2016.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.
It is because of those odds that the grand prize has grown so large.
for more features.