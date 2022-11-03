3 new millionaires in NJ, Powerball jackpot continues to rise

Powerball jackpot increases after no one hit Wednesday night

Powerball jackpot increases after no one hit Wednesday night

Powerball jackpot increases after no one hit Wednesday night

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. The jackpot rolled over again after no one hit it on Wednesday night.

No tickets were sold for the top prize of $1.2 billion, but there are three new millionaires waking up in New Jersey Thursday morning.

The winners in New Jersey matched all the numbers except the Powerball.

One ticket was worth $2 million and two others were worth $1 million.

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday night's drawing: 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball number is 23.

Powerball officials say no winning tickets for the jackpot means Saturday night's drawing will be at least an estimated $1.5 billion, just short of the record grand prize won in 2016.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

It is because of those odds that the grand prize has grown so large.