Here are winning Powerball numbers for $1.2 billion jackpot
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Get your Powerball tickets out. Match all the numbers and you win the $1.2 billion jackpot -- the second largest in the game's history.
Lottery machines were busy all across the Philly region today.
In Pennsylvania, more than 6,000 tickets were being sold per minute.
Here are the winning numbers: 02, 11, 22, 35, 60, and the Powerball number is 23.
