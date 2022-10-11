Watch CBS News
3 men wanted for robbing Temple students, other people in North Philadelphia: Police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Take a good look at the three men in the surveillance video above. They're wanted for allegedly robbing a group of people, some of them Temple students, on the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia earlier this month.

According to police, the thieves stole cell phones, wallets and cash.

The same men are also wanted for another robbery about a block away on the same night.

First published on October 11, 2022 / 1:33 PM

