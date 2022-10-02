Eight Temple University students robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eight Temple University students were held-up at gunpoint by three men and robbed on Saturday night. That's according to investigators.
It happened after 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia.
Officers say a gun was pointed at the head of one of those students.
Fortunately, they were not hurt.
No arrests have been made.
