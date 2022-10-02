Watch CBS News
Crime

Eight Temple University students robbed at gunpoint near campus, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Eight Temple University students were held-up at gunpoint by three men and robbed on Saturday night. That's according to investigators.

It happened after 9 p.m. in the 1700 block of Edgley Street in North Philadelphia.

Officers say a gun was pointed at the head of one of those students.

Fortunately, they were not hurt.

No arrests have been made.

First published on October 1, 2022 / 10:48 PM

