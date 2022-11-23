Watch CBS News
3 men pistol-whip business owner, take briefcase with $60K: cops

By Joe Brandt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A local business owner was hit in the head with a gun, handcuffed and robbed of a briefcase full of cash early Wednesday, police said.

The 33-year-old man had just pulled into the driveway of his home, on Ditman Street near Haworth Street in Frankford, when he was approached by three men in masks. One of the masked men pointed a gun at the business owner and demanded money.

Then the victim was put in handcuffs.

He gave the men a briefcase from his vehicle that contained $60,000 in cash.

After that, the man, still handcuffed, ran several blocks toward a friend's home when he was picked up by police.

He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the robbery.

