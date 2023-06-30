3 minors shot after basketball game at Yeadon Community Park, police say
YEADON, Pa. (CBS) - Three juveniles were shot after a basketball game at Yeadon Community Park.
The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say the shots rang out during a fight on the court after the game.
All of the victims were taken to an area hospital and are stable.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia as we get more information.
