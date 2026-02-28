1 injured, 3 homes damaged in large fire in Camden, New Jersey , officials say

A large fire that tore through several homes in Camden, New Jersey left one person injured Saturday night, fire officials say.

Officials say the fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. on the 800 block of North 5th Street. Three homes were damaged, with one sustaining significant damage from the flames. A woman was taken to the hospital with burns on her face, officials said.

CBS News Philadelphia

CBS News Philadelphia was at the scene as firefighters battled flames pouring from the roof of one of the homes.

It is unclear if anyone was inside the homes when the fire began. The fire was placed under control just before 10:00 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.