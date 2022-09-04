25-year-old man from New Jersey drowns in Delaware River near Easton, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in the Delaware River around 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton police say. The man from Plainfield was swimming in the river when the current caught him and carried him downriver.

Two friends were swimming with him and tried to rescue him, yet had to abort the attempt when they lost sight of him.

The Easton Fire Department and Pennsylvania Water Rescue launched a rescue mission and found the man submerged 200 feet from the shore.

He was pulled out of the river and transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he was declared deceased.

Easton police believe the man was in the river for about 50 minutes before being located.