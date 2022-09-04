Watch CBS News
Crime

25-year-old man from New Jersey drowns in Delaware River near Easton, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 25-year-old man from New Jersey drowned in the Delaware River around 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton police say. The man from Plainfield was swimming in the river when the current caught him and carried him downriver.

Two friends were swimming with him and tried to rescue him, yet had to abort the attempt when they lost sight of him.

The Easton Fire Department and Pennsylvania Water Rescue launched a rescue mission and found the man submerged 200 feet from the shore. 

He was pulled out of the river and transported to St. Luke's Hospital where he was declared deceased.

Easton police believe the man was in the river for about 50 minutes before being located.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 3:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.