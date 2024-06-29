16 year-old, 18-year-old shot while trying to run from gunfire in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia Zoo back to normal hours after water main break closure, and more news | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Zoo back to normal hours after water main break closure, and more news | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Zoo back to normal hours after water main break closure, and more news | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning while trying to run from gunshots, authorities say.

At around 12:35 a.m., investigators believe a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old, were at a party on the 2100 block of North Fairhill Street when they heard gunshots and tried to escape.

The 16-year-old boy was struck once in the chest and once in the buttocks, police said, while the 18-year-old was hit in the buttocks.

Both were taken to Temple University Hospital where they're said to be recovering.

Investigators said the shooters were described as two thin men, wearing black hoodies, black pants, masks and both carrying a handgun. One of the offenders was also wearing blue gloves with black shoes. The second offender was said to be wearing white shoes, according to police.

Police did not provide a photo of the offenders.

Authorities say no arrests in the shooting have been made and the motive is unknown at this time. The Shooting Investigation Group is overseeing the investigation.