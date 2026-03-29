Philly Love Run draws thousands of runners to city for half marathon and 7K race

Temperatures started out on the chilly side Sunday morning, but that didn't stop thousands of runners from showing up for the Saucony Love Run in Philadelphia.

The race started on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and ended at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, and it drew athletes from across the country.

Despite the nearly freezing temperatures at the starting line, Jaelynne Moore of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, said she still had a great time participating in the race for the first time.

"It was a lot of fun. I had a really good time out there," Moore said. "Felt good, moved good, nice flat course for the most part. So I'm happy with it."

As runners made their way along the half-marathon and 7K races, they were cheered on by crowds and supporters along the course route, many of whom held up signs encouraging them as they passed by.

Among the first group of competitors to take their marks were runners with Ainsley's Angels, a national nonprofit that pairs runners with riders who have disabilities – giving them the opportunity to participate in a race like the Love Run.

"It's a great experience. It's great for the runners too," said Erin Charnick. "It's such a great mission."

"I've been blown away by the energy," said Saucony Global Brand President Rob Griffiths.

This was Saucony's first year partnering with Love Run Philadelphia.

"The passion, the culture and the community has just been amazing," Griffiths said.