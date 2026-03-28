Philadelphia Love Run 2026: What to know about road closures, course routes and more

Runners will hit the streets of Philadelphia this weekend for the annual Love Run Half Marathon and 7K, prompting a number of street closures and parking restrictions around the city.

Both races will start on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, one day after a number of closures and restrictions go into effect for the No Kings march and rally on Saturday, March 28.

Whether you're participating in the Love Run or need an alternative route for your weekend plans, here's a look when closures go into effect on race day.

Philly Love Run closures on Sunday, March 29

Starting at 3 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art

MLK Drive from Eakins Oval to Falls Bridge

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fairmount Avenue

Entire Love Run Philadelphia Half Marathon and 7.6K course closing at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th Street to Eakins Oval

16th Street from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

John F. Kennedy Blvd. from 16th Street to 20th Street

20th Street from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market Street

Market Street from 20th Street to 15th Street

S. Penn Square to Juniper Street

Juniper Street to Market Street

Market Street from Juniper Street to 6th Street

6th Street from Market Street to Arch Street

Arch Street from 6th Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Falls Bridge

Lansdowne Drive to Sweet Briar Drive

Black Road to Avenue of the Republic

Avenue of the Republic to Memorial Hill Drive

Memorial Hill Drive to S. Concourse Drive

Roads will reopen on a rolling basis. The city expects Center City roads to reopen to vehicles by 11 a.m.

Temporary "No Parking" signage will be posted around the course areas between 4 a.m. an 1 p.m.

SEPTA bus detours during 2026 Love Run

Detours and specific route change information will be posted on SEPTA's System Status site.

Detoured starting Saturday, March 28 at 6 a.m. until approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 29

38 and 43

Detoured starting Sunday at 6 a.m. until approximately 1 p.m

2, 4, 7, 16, 17, 23, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 61, 124 and 125

Race maps for Love Run Half Marathon and 7K

Both the half marathon and 7K race begin at the same time on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and end in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

2026 Philly Love Run half marathon race map Love Run Philly