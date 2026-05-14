Golf-themed drinks and "assortment of mousses," Delaware County businesses ready for 2026 PGA Championship

A few popular spots in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, are gearing up for an influx of crowds and customers as the 2026 PGA Championship gets underway at Aronimink Golf Club.

Miss Dee is one of the faces everyone comes to see at Media Bean Cafe in Newtown Square. She's a longtime employee of the family-run operation owned by Alexa Agovino's family.

"The longer you go, the hotter it gets," Miss Dee said.

This is the week they've been planning for a long time, with nearly a quarter of a million guests in town for the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

"It's great to have people come to Delco and try all the amazing restaurants," Agovino said.

And what makes them unique is that they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner and they also have a full bakery on site.

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"Chocolate butter cream, one with vanilla butter cream," Agovino said. "We have an assortment of mousses. This is actually a mango mousse, chocolate mousse and tiramisu mousse."

Visit Delco executive director Steve Byrne says the PGA Championship is a chance to show off Delaware County to many who may not be familiar with it.

"Whether it's a local visitor or an overnight visitor, we want to make sure that their experience is a positive one," Byrne said.

Over at Casey's Public House, Andrew Crisanti and his team have golf-themed drinks for the occasion. Among them are the "John Daly" and the "Water Hazard."

"The energy, it's all about the energy," Crisanti said. "It's not your average week of work, so just ready to go."

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But the highlight is the food: huge sandwiches, pot pie and more.

"Feed the people and make sure they're full when they leave," Crisanti said. "Housemade French onion soup, of course, which is a fan favorite."

A perfect post-golf meal.