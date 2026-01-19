Volunteer and service opportunities in Philadelphia for Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2026

Several service projects and volunteer opportunities are planned for the Philadelphia area on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Here are a few of the options for volunteers across the region.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation MLK Day of Service



Various parks

Several Philadelphia parks will host service events. The signature event is at MLK Recreation Center (2101 Cecil B. Moore Avenue) at 10 a.m. See the full list of events online. (Weather may affect these events; please check with local organizers.)

Food Bank of South Jersey "Stuff the Truck"

1501 John Tipton Blvd., Pennsauken, New Jersey, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Community members can drop off non-perishable food, monetary donations and essentials including hygiene and baby products. Learn more on the Food Bank of South Jersey's website.

Brandywine Valley SPCA

Brandywine Valley SPCA locations in West Chester (8:30 a.m), New Castle (8:30 a.m.) and Georgetown (9 a.m.).

Volunteers will help with cleaning, organizing donations, preparing enrichment for shelter animals and more. Learn more and register on Brandywine Valley SPCA's website.

African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch Street, Philadelphia

Admission to the African American Museum in Philadelphia is free on Monday, and the museum is planning special programming, including a plant-based lunch from The Nile Cafe, a screening of "Selma" and more. Learn more on the museum's website.