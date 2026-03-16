West Philadelphia hip-hop artist Arsin spreading message of hope through music

A West Philadelphia hip-hop artist is using his music to inspire others and bring people together.

Arsin — a self-taught writer, producer, and performer from the Mantua neighborhood — recently released his latest album, "When the Sun Falls." Through his music, he hopes to remind people that no matter where they come from, their story matters.

Arsin is known for raw and uplifting lyrics that often focus on healing, personal growth and community.

One of the album's singles, "Buried Alive," encourages listeners to let go of the parts of themselves that no longer serve them.

"This isn't a tribute to someone who's dead. The person is alive and well," Arsin said about the song.

West Philadelphia hip-hop artist Arsin CBS Philadelphia

When the cameras are off, Arsin spends much of his time in the studio creating. He said the process of making music is deeply personal, but it also helps others.

"It's healing for me, but it's also healing for other people," he said.

The Mantua native said music has always been "like a soundtrack to life."

Over the years, his work has reached audiences across the city, including performances during Philadelphia's Wawa Welcome America celebrations.

But for Arsin, the most meaningful moments happen when his music brings people together.

One powerful example happened at Belmont Plateau, where hundreds gathered for an event connected to his song "One Day." People brought photos and mementos of loved ones who had passed away.

Music video for "One Day" at Belmont Plateau Arsin

The gathering wasn't about grief — it was about celebrating life.

The event even featured cameos from members of the legendary hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Participants shared stories, formed a prayer circle, and supported one another.

"We had a prayer circle, had a moment to share our stories," Arsin said.

Through it all, Arsin said his message is simple: spread love and encourage others to keep pushing forward.

"I'm living proof anything is possible if you put your mind to it and consistency," he said.

Arsin said one of his biggest inspirations is his mother, with whom he remains very close.

His latest album, "When the Sun Falls," is available now on major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and ArsinMovement.com.