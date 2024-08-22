2024 Philly 10K race road closures, parking restrictions, public transportation and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2024 Philly 10K is taking place this weekend and the city of Philadelphia released information Thursday on road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the race.

In its 11th year, The Philly 10K race starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 as runners go along the 800 block of South Street on a course through South Philadelphia.

Officials said the 10K race is a rain or shine event, and if extreme weather affects the race, runners will be notified as soon as possible.

There is also a new event this year called The Kids Dash that will start at 10 a.m. Sunday on 3rd and Bainbridge streets. The Kids Dash is a short-distance, noncompetitive race for children between the ages of 2 through 4, according to the release.

The city said to expect traffic delays, be cautious during the race weekend and allow for extra driving time. The city also urges drivers to use alternative routes to avoid areas along the course.

Road Closures

You can view the Philly 10K Course Map on its website.

These streets will be closed starting at 1 a.m. Sunday until 2 p.m. post-race:

4th Street from South Street to Bainbridge Street

5th Street from South Street to Monroe Street

East Passyunk Avenue from South Street to Monroe Street

Bainbridge Street from Sout 5th Street to South 3rd Street

This street will be closed starting at 2 a.m. Sunday for the start and finish of The Philly 10K

South Street from 4th Street to 11th Street

These streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday and are expected to reopen after the race:

6th Street from South Street to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 6th Street to Moyamensing Avenue

Moyamensing Avenue from Washington Avenue to Snyder Avenue

Snyder Avenue from Moyamensing Avenue to 13th Street

13th Street from Snyder Avenue to Dickinson Street

Dickinson Street from 13th Street to East Passyunk Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue from Dickinson Street to 9th Street

9th Street from East Passyunk Avenue to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue from 9th Street to 13th Street

13th Street from Washington Avenue to Locust Street

Locust Street from 13th Street to 12th Street

12th Street from Locust Street to Christian Street

Christian Street from 12th Street to 7th Street

7th Street from Christian Street to South Street

Officials also wanted to alert drivers and pedestrians to expect delays when crossing the streets along the race course, and depending on the flow of the runners, police will allow traffic through the intersections when possible.

"Street closures will be implemented on a rolling basis and will be lifted as runners go by and roads are serviced," city officials said in the release. "All streets [with the exception of the post-race festival area] are scheduled to be reopened no later than noon on Sunday, Aug. 25."

Parking Restrictions

There will be "Temporary No Parking" zones on the streets listed above on Sunday from 1 a.m. to 2 p.m. that drivers must follow, and cars parked in these areas during these hours will be relocated, officials said. You can call the police district of the area to find out where your car was relocated.

Public Transportation

SEPTA Bus Routes 12, 23, 29, 40, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 64 and 79 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at midnight on Sunday through approximately noon.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page.

Runners are strongly urged to use the bus or train for transportation.

For runners using the Broad Street Line, officials said you can exit the Lombard-South Station and for runners coming from New Jersey via PATCO, you can exit at the 9th/10th and Locust Street Station.

Public Safety Information

Officials said there will be law-enforcement support, traffic control and emergency medical services for the race and around the area.

Never leave bags or other items such as a backpack, package, container, etc. unattended.

"In the event of an emergency or to report a suspicious person, activity, or item, notify an officer immediately or call 911," the release said. "Do not try to open, move, cover or touch a suspicious item."

Officials said that strollers, bikes and other similar things are not allowed for safety reasons. Non-service animals are also not allowed.

The Philly 10K has a FAQ page for more information and a Special Event Safety Guide on how to be prepared and ready for special events.